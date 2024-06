Bharat Bijlee has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund based limits (Rs 450 crore) - [ICRA]AA-(Stable)/[ICRA]A1+

(Long term rating upgraded from [ICRA]A+ and short-term rating reaffirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive; assigned for enhanced limit)

Non fund based limits (Rs 750 crore) - [ICRA]AA-(Stable)/[ICRA]A1+

(Long term rating upgraded from [ICRA]A+ and short-term rating reaffirmed; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive; assigned for enhanced limits)

