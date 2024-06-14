Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Money Masters Leasing &amp; Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, R O Jewels Ltd and Kanani Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2024.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 150.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 10.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45663 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd tumbled 6.24% to Rs 67.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46190 shares in the past one month.

R O Jewels Ltd dropped 6.16% to Rs 4.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kanani Industries Ltd fell 6.13% to Rs 3.06. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

