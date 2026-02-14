Associate Sponsors

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 207.14% to Rs 8.60 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 207.14% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.602.80 207 OPM %2.91-118.21 -PBDT3.07-2.69 LP PBT3.07-2.69 LP NP3.02-2.71 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

