BJP criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's asset declaration in Wayanad nomination

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Congress party and its General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, over alleged discrepancies in her asset declaration for the Wayanad parliamentary seat candidacy. During a press briefing, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the affidavit serves as an admission of corruption.

Bhatia highlighted inconsistencies in the declared net worth of Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, pointing out that it appears significantly undervalued compared to pending tax demands from the Income Tax Department. These claims have intensified the ongoing political rivalry, with the BJP calling for greater transparency and accountability from the Congress party.

As the electoral battle heats up, this controversy has added fuel to the debate over financial propriety among political figures, drawing significant public attention. The Congress party has yet to respond to these allegations.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

