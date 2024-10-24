Rajnish Wellness Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Diffusion Engineers Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd and Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 October 2024.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd and Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 October 2024.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 2.79 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 286.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 162.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 396.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98988 shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd lost 8.60% to Rs 2225. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9515 shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd plummeted 7.70% to Rs 302.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9934 shares in the past one month.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd fell 7.58% to Rs 48.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News