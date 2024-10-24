Colgate's Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 395 crore

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported net profit jumped 16.17% to Rs 395.05 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 340.05 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 10.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,609.21 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 530.45 crore in second quarter of FY25, up 15.87% from Rs 457.81 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. The record date for the same is fixed as 4 November 2024 and will be paid on and from 21 November 2024.

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, We are pleased with the robust, consistent topline performance in a tough operating environment. This has been led by broad-based growth across portfolios. Toothpaste achieved high-single digit volume growth on the back of our core brands- Colgate Maxfresh and Colgate Strong Teeth.

Toothbrush continued to grow at double digits with rapid premiumisation. We expect continued difficult market conditions but remain committed to leverage our very strong P&L which allows us to continue to invest behind superior products and advertising while we maintain our focus on ensuring better oral health for everyone in India.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 3.39% to Rs 3,221 on the BSE.

