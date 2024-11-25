Bliss GVS Pharma soars after manufacturing units get GMP certificate from Romania medical authority

Bliss GVS Pharma jumped 5.10% to Rs 138.20 after the company's Maharashtra-based facilities received a GMP compliance certificate from the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania post an EU GMP inspection.

In a regulatory filing made on Saturday, the company informed that its manufacturing facilities located at Aliyali Village and Vevoor Village in Palghar district of Maharashtra has received a Certificate of GMP (good manufacturing practice) Compliance from the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (NAMMDR).

The compliance certificate has been granted following an EU GMP inspection that took place on 30th November and 1st December 2023 at the said facilities.

Bliss develops and manufactures pharmaceutical formulations mainly for sale in Africa. The company sells formulations in the form of suppositories, pessaries, capsules, tablets, and syrups. It manufactures more than 250 branded formulations in the anti-malarial, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-biotic, anti-inflammatory, contraceptive, and anti-diabetic segments. Bliss also contract-manufactures suppositories and pessaries for Sun Pharma and Mankind.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 42.66% to Rs 24.26 crore despite a 2.74% rise in net sales to Rs 217.68 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

