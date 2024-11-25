Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications introduces automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite

One 97 Communications introduces automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One 97 Communications (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, has introduced automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite. This feature allows users to automatically recharge their UPI Lite balance when it falls below a set limit, ensuring seamless small-value transactions without the need for a PIN. Payments of up to Rs 500 can be made per transaction, with a daily limit of Rs 2000, making it ideal for recurring daily payments.

Paytm UPI Lite streamlines daily transactionssuch as purchasing groceries, paying for transportation, managing subscriptions, or settling small billsby eliminating the need for a PIN. It helps maintain clutter-free bank statements, as routine payments are processed through an on-device wallet without directly accessing the main bank account. Additionally, the company has introduced a UPI statement download feature, enabling users to view and download detailed records of all UPI transactions, including those made via Paytm UPI Lite. This enhancement supports effective expense monitoring and spending management. The Paytm UPI Lite auto top-up feature is live on Yes Bank and Axis Bank handles for select users, and will soon be expanded to all users and remaining partnered banks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Head brings up his 50; IND still on top

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1,250 pts higher at 80,350; Nifty at 24,300; PSB, Realty, Oil gain

CESC stock climbs 5% on plans to acquire electricity distribution co

Parliament session kickstarts today: Waqf bill, Adani case to be discussed

Here's why HG Infra Engineering share is buzzing in trade today; details

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story