One 97 Communications introduces automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite

One 97 Communications (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, has introduced automatic top-up for Paytm UPI Lite. This feature allows users to automatically recharge their UPI Lite balance when it falls below a set limit, ensuring seamless small-value transactions without the need for a PIN. Payments of up to Rs 500 can be made per transaction, with a daily limit of Rs 2000, making it ideal for recurring daily payments.

Paytm UPI Lite streamlines daily transactionssuch as purchasing groceries, paying for transportation, managing subscriptions, or settling small billsby eliminating the need for a PIN. It helps maintain clutter-free bank statements, as routine payments are processed through an on-device wallet without directly accessing the main bank account. Additionally, the company has introduced a UPI statement download feature, enabling users to view and download detailed records of all UPI transactions, including those made via Paytm UPI Lite. This enhancement supports effective expense monitoring and spending management. The Paytm UPI Lite auto top-up feature is live on Yes Bank and Axis Bank handles for select users, and will soon be expanded to all users and remaining partnered banks.

