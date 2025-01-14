Blue Dart launches India's largest low-emission integrated operating facility in Bijwasan, Delhi

Blue Dart has launched India's largest low-emission integrated operating facility in Bijwasan, Delhi. This 2.5 lakh sq. ft. facility, equipped with solar power installations, connects multiple air and ground services between North India and the rest of the country, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey toward operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

Strategically situated along the prominent Dwarka Expressway in Bijwasan, Delhi, the facility enjoys a prime location and is set to be just 20 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport. This positions it as a critical logistics hub, enhancing connectivity across the Northern region and beyond. With direct access to the IGI Airport, Indian Railways, metro corridors, and key national highways, the Bijwasan facility seamlessly integrates with the upcoming Gati Shakti Logistics Corridor.

The facility is fully equipped for palletized cargo handling, with the capacity to handle over 5.5 lakh shipments per day (inbound and outbound), optimizing cargo throughput for high-volume shipments. State-of-the-art automated systems ensure precise and rapid sorting, reducing manual handling and improving resource utilization to meet evolving business demands. Solar power installations with a 600-kW capacity are pivotal in minimizing carbon emissions and supporting more sustainable energy practices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News