Hero MotoCorp launches New Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp is set to stimulate the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of the new Destini 125.

The New Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants:

h Destini 125 VX V Rs.80,450

h Destini 125 ZX V Rs. 89,300

h Destini 125 ZX+ - Rs. 90,300

(Introductory Ex-Showroom price in Delhi)

The New Destini 125 showcases Hero MotoCorp's dedication to innovation with 30 patent applications and industry-first features, such as an illuminated start switch and autocancel winkers, for improved rider convenience and safety.

The New Destini 125 is an ideal choice for families, with segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, generous legroom and a spacious floorboard. The Destini 125 also boasts of the longer seat, ensuring a comfortable and ergonomic experience for the rider.

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer - India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider. This innovative 125cc scooter redefines industry standards and solidifies Hero MotoCorp's position. With an impressive segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, this family-friendly scooter exemplifies company's commitment to innovation, value and an unparalleled riding experience for customers."

