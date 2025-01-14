Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 4.20%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 4.20% at 6144.75 today. The index has slipped 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank added 18.31%, Central Bank of India jumped 18.07% and UCO Bank rose 17.40%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 4.00% over last one year compared to the 4.88% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 3.98% and Nifty PSE index increased 3.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 23176.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.22% to close at 76499.63 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News