Board of Fischer Medical Ventures to meet on 03 Jan

To consider fund raising options

The Board of Fischer Medical Ventures will meet on 03 January 2025 to consider and approved:

1. The withdrawal of the proposed preferential issue which was announced by the Company on 14 August 2024;

2. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News