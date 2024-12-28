Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS board approves additional investment of Rs 8 cr in CAMS FIS

CAMS board approves additional investment of Rs 8 cr in CAMS FIS

Image
Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 28 December 2024

The Board of Computer Age Management Services at its meeting held on 28 December 2024 has approved to make an additional investment of Rs 8 crore by way of subscribing to the equity shares through rights issue made by CAMS Financial Information Services (CAMS FIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This investment will be made in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Inds acquires Karkinos Healthcare to expand health services portfolio

Shilchar Technologies receives ratings action from CARE

Reliance Industries completes acquisition of Karkinos Healthcare

Newgen Software Tech bags Rs 24-cr order from Aye Finance

Edelweiss Financial Services approves public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story