On 26 February 2024

The Board of Ircon International has approved the appointment of H.D. Doddaiah as Project Director/ Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway and Rajeev Kumar Sinha as Executive Director/ Special Works of the Company. Accordingly, the above-mentioned officials shall be part of the Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 26 February, 2024 (F/N).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel