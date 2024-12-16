Board of Kellton Tech Solutions to consider fund raising

On 19 December 2024

The Board of Kellton Tech Solutions will meet on 19 December 2024 to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets, inter alia, by issue of equity shares/equity-linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method including determination of issue price, if any and seeking members' and other approval(s), as the Board may deem appropriate.

