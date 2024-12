From Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Co.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order for construction of 09 (nine) No.132KV transmission lines on turnkey basis (Total RL: 291 km approx.) valuing Rs. 187.41 crore approx. from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Co., a Government of Chhattisgarh Undertaking, to be executed over a period of 15 month

