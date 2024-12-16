Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears plans to set up solar module manufacturing plant

RMC Switchgears plans to set up solar module manufacturing plant

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With an investment of Rs 100 cr

RMC Switchgears announced its plans to exploit its manufacturing strengths to establish a state of the art Solar module manufacturing plant with an Annual Production Capacity of 1 GWp and manufacture the Solar Module Mounting structure with the same capacity at Badodiya Village, Chaksu Tehsil, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This ambitious project, with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore, reflects RMC's commitment to strengthening its renewable energy capabilities and driving sustainable growth.

The new facility will be located on land adjoining the company's current operational plant, ensuring seamless integration and operational eciency. The project's CAPEX will be financed through a prudent mix of internal accruals, equity, and debt, underscoring RMC's disciplined financial strategy. Both Plants are expected to be operational by July 2025, and commercial revenues are expected from August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 live score updates: Delhi vs Bengal at 8 PM; Patna Pirates to take on Puneri at 9 PM

FPIs account for 46.6% of shares sold in anchor category; highest since '21

Delhi EV policy woes: Registrations drop in capital while other states grow

Indian IT sector to grow in mid single digit for FY25: ICRA Report

SoftBank CEO likely to announce $100 bn US investment in meeting with Trump

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story