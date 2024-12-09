Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Metropolis Healthcare approves acquisition of Core Diagnostics

Board of Metropolis Healthcare approves acquisition of Core Diagnostics

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 09 December 2024

The Board of Metropolis Healthcare at its meeting held on 09 December 2024 has approved the acquisition of the 100% stake in Core Diagnostics, India, (Core Diagnostics) from its existing shareholder, Core Diagnostics (Mauritius) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 246.83 crore to be discharged partly by cash and partly by way of preferential issue and allotment of equity shares of the Company (by way of share swap) subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to the completion of acquisition, Core Diagnostics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Explained: RBI is using an AI tool MuleHunter.ai to cut down digital frauds

YesMadam fires employees after stress survey, HR's email sparks outrage

Jharkhand CM Soren, ministers take oath as members of Legislative Assembly

Premium

Mumbai's infrastructure revamp takes centre stage as new govt takes charge

RBI Governor Das meets FM Sitharaman ahead of former's term coming to end

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story