Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 2.22%

Nifty FMCG index closed down 2.22% at 56460.6 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped 8.71%, Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell 4.16% and Marico Ltd shed 4.09%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 4.00% over last one year compared to the 17.40% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 2.02% and Nifty India Consumption index has slid 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.24% to close at 24619 while the SENSEX has slid 0.25% to close at 81508.46 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News