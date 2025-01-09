Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board T.V. Today Network approves closure of FM radio broadcasting biz

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
At meeting held on 09 January 2025

The Board T.V. Today Network at their meeting held on 09 January 2025, has inter alia approved the closure of FM radio broadcasting operations of the company (comprising of three FM radio stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata under the frequency 104.8 FM) subject to regulatory approvals, if any, and fulfilment of other compliances as may be required. The radio business is expected to be closed in nearly one to six months.

Jan 09 2025

