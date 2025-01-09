Zen Technologies secures Indian patent for T-72 CGS military training platform

Zen Technologies announced the Grant of its Indian Patent for the "T-72 Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator System" on 8 January 2025. This Patent is the Company's 11th Patent awarded in the financial year 2024-25, further cementing its leadership in cutting-edge military training technologies.

The T-72 Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator System (T-72 CGS) is an advanced training platform designed to enhance the gunnery skills of T-72 tank commanders and gunners. This system provides an immersive and interactive experience, replicating battlefield conditions and operational tasks to ensure realistic and effective training. By simulating critical operations like target acquisition, ammunition selection, and firing, the T-72 CGS prepares personnel for real-world combat scenarios.

A key highlight of the T-72 CGS is its containerized design, allowing for rapid deployment and cost-effective, localized training solutions. The system incorporates innovative features like a motion platform to simulate battlefield dynamics and highly customizable training scenarios, supporting both individual proficiency and crew integration exercises. It reflects the Company's commitment to self-reliance and indigenization, aligning with India's vision to further strengthen its defense manufacturing capabilities.

