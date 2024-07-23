Bondada Engineering receives its first international work order

Through its subsidiary - Bondada Green Engineering

Bondada Engineering announced that one of the subsidiaries of BONDADA Group, namely Bondada Green Engineering (BGEPL), has received the first international work order from GameChange Solar, Norwalk, Connecticut, United States, a prominent player in the Renewable Energy sector across the globe. This milestone marks a significant step in our journey towards expanding our global reach and enhancing our international operations.

