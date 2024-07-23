Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 13.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.33% to Rs 15748.98 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 13.82% to Rs 3911.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3436.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.33% to Rs 15748.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12271.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15748.9812271.9870.7571.755465.164707.305265.354551.213911.983436.89

