Borosil Renewables gains on appointing Melwyn Moses as CFO

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Borosil Renewables added 1.13% to Rs 447.20 after the company's board approved the appointment of Melwyn Moses as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 2 December 2024.

Moses is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from AK College of Engineering and has also completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School, further enriching his leadership capabilities.

Melwyn exceptional track record includes significant achievements in cost reduction, technology adaptation, and sustainability initiatives. Moses visionary leadership and passion for excellence align perfectly with our commitment in driving innovation and growth at the company.

Moses is joining the company from UPL Corporation, where he held pivotal roles such as Global HSE head and global formulations head. Moses was also previously associated with Merisant, Zeneca & Syngenta, Pepsico India Holdings, and REIL Products.

Moses brings extensive expertise in manufacturing transformation, supply chain optimization, strategic investment planning, and operational excellence. Having served in key global leadership roles, he has successfully managed operations across 31 manufacturing sites and led teams of over 6,000 personnel, including on-roll and contractual employees.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low-iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.75 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 25.05 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 372.42 crore in Q2 FY25, down 7.27% year on year.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

