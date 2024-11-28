Reserve Bank of India aims to further engage with central banks of the Global South

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has recently stated that Reserve Bank of India aims to further engage with the central banks of the Global South. We are dedicated to establishing a global model of risk-focused supervision, one that emphasizes strong risk discovery and compliance culture, and builds a "through-the-cycle" risk assessment framework. Additionally, we are working towards creating a robust data analytics ecosystem to support our supervisory functions, ensuring that our approach remains forward-looking and agile in a rapidly changing world. He further noted that to further strengthen supervisory capacity, RBI is also investing in initiatives such as the College of Supervisors, which seeks to enhance the skills and expertise of supervisory staff.

