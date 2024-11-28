Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashoka Buildcon rises after bagging work contract worth Rs 193 crore

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon added 1.47% to Rs 239.25 after the company said that it has received notification of award for a project floated by Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Jabalpur, worth Rs 192.69 crore.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday, the company informed that it had submitted bid for a project to Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company.

The project involves the procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning of new 11 KV lines, LT lines, distribution transformer substations, and supporting infrastructure like distribution poles and transformers.

This project aims to separate 11 KV mixed feeders and mixed distribution transformers under the KfW-funded Feeder Separation Project (FSP) Lot-I in Chhindwara.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months. The accepted bid project cost is Rs 192.69 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 334.15% to Rs 462.46 crore on 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

