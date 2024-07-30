Britannia Industries announces change in senior management

Britannia Industries announced the change in senior management as follows:

Vinay Singh Kushwaha, Chief Technical and Strategy Officer of the Company will be retiring with effect from close of business hours of 31 July 2024.

Manoj Balgi, Chief Procurement Officer will be re-designated as the Chief Manufacturing and Procurement Officer of the Company with effect from 1 August 2024.

Vinit Mahadevan, Head of Strategy and Business Development will become part of the Executive Committee and Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 1 August 2024.

