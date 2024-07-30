Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 1.11%

Nifty FMCG index ended down 1.11% at 61819 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd shed 6.40%, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd added 4.88% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped 2.58%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 25.84% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.08% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 24857.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.12% to close at 81455.4 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News