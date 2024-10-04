Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BSE discontinues weekly contracts on Bankex, Sensex 50

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
In line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) recent mandate, BSE has announced the discontinuation of weekly contracts on Bankex and Sensex 50.

The weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 will be discontinued with effect from November 14 end of day while Bankex will be discontinued from November 18.

The move is part of SEBI's efforts to strengthen the equity index derivatives framework and increase investor protection and market stability.

According to the BSE circular, no new weekly contracts will be generated after the expiry of existing unexpired contracts. However, existing unexpired contracts will continue till their respective expiry.

BSE will retain its existing Sensex weekly contracts as the sole offering, ensuring continued access to this popular index for investors.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

