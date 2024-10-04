Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MosChip launches MosChip DigitalSky- a suite of digital solutions

Oct 04 2024
MosChip Technologies announced the launch of MosChip DigitalSky, a comprehensive suite of digital solutions aimed at transforming global enterprise into a connected and intelligent entity. It enables organizations to thrive in the digital age by bridging gaps between Products, IT, and Operations and embedding intelligence at each layer of the enterprise.

MosChip DigitalSky harnesses domain-centric, persona-driven intelligence to enhance productivity, operational effectiveness, and stakeholder experience across diverse business functions.

Success in the digital era is not just about adopting new technologies - it's about making technology work for people, said Vishal Patil, SVP Product Engineering Business Unit at MosChip Technologies. With MosChip DigitalSky, we accelerate the enterprise transformation journey by delivering modular, reusable components that power connected and intelligent digital solutions. By leveraging persona-driven insights, we not only enhance operational efficiency but also create richer, more impactful experiences for all stakeholders.

Oct 04 2024

