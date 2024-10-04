Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra spurts on bagging Rs 3.67-cr order

Oriental Rail Infra spurts on bagging Rs 3.67-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oriental Rail Infrastructure gained 4.05% to Rs 279 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.67 crore from Western Railways (WR), Mahalaxmi, Indian Railways.

The project entails supply and fitment of stainless steel 3-seater, 2-seater and seat in Siemens type coaches.

The cost of the project is Rs 3.67 crore and it is to be executed by 30 October 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The firm stated that 80% of payment to be received against inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material and balance 20% after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods, it added.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 7.7% to Rs 5.86 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 123.06 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sony adds support for Google's Find My Device to headphones and earbuds

Singapore announces new measures to tackle money laundering activities

Quick Heal rolls out India's first anti-fraud AI solution; shares fly 9%

LIVE news: SC sets up independent SIT to investigate if adulterated ghee was used in Tirupati Laddu

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 400pts to 82,050, Nifty at 25,150; IT up, Realty, FMCG drag

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story