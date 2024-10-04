Oriental Rail Infra spurts on bagging Rs 3.67-cr order

Oriental Rail Infrastructure gained 4.05% to Rs 279 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.67 crore from Western Railways (WR), Mahalaxmi, Indian Railways.The project entails supply and fitment of stainless steel 3-seater, 2-seater and seat in Siemens type coaches.
The cost of the project is Rs 3.67 crore and it is to be executed by 30 October 2025.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The firm stated that 80% of payment to be received against inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material and balance 20% after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods, it added.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products.
The companys consolidated net profit grew 7.7% to Rs 5.86 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 123.06 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News