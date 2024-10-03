Campaigning winds down in Haryana as Assembly elections approach

On this final day of campaigning, political heavyweights are making their presence felt across the state.
In anticipation of the election, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on the release of exit polls relating to the Haryana Assembly elections. This restriction will remain in effect until 6:30 PM on 5 October, the polling day. Any publication or broadcast of exit poll results via print, electronic media, or other mediums before this deadline could lead to legal consequences, including imprisonment and fines.
The Haryana Legislative Assembly's current term is set to conclude on 3 November 2024. The previous elections took place in October 2019, resulting in a coalition government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News