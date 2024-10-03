Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campaigning winds down in Haryana as Assembly elections approach

Campaigning winds down in Haryana as Assembly elections approach

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections concludes today (3 October) as the state gears up for polling on Saturday (5 October). The election will be conducted in a single phase, covering all 90 assembly seats. The votes will be counted on October 8th, coinciding with the counting in Jammu and Kashmir.

On this final day of campaigning, political heavyweights are making their presence felt across the state.

In anticipation of the election, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on the release of exit polls relating to the Haryana Assembly elections. This restriction will remain in effect until 6:30 PM on 5 October, the polling day. Any publication or broadcast of exit poll results via print, electronic media, or other mediums before this deadline could lead to legal consequences, including imprisonment and fines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Haryana Legislative Assembly's current term is set to conclude on 3 November 2024. The previous elections took place in October 2019, resulting in a coalition government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 1: Lava Agni 3, OnePlus 13, Gemini Live, Samsung AI, and more

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W vs SL-W live time, playing 11, streaming

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 1,200pts to 83k, Nifty dives to 25,400; VIX up 10%

Webb discovers carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on Pluto's largest moon

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story