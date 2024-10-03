J.Kumar Infra rises on securing LoA for road project in Thane

J.Kumar Infraprojects added 1.35% to Rs 790 after the company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) worth Rs 1,847.72 crore .

The LoA includes design and construction of elevated road in Thane city from Anand Nagar to Saket on eastern express Highway.

The value of the said contract is Rs 1,847.72 crore and it will be executed within a period of 48 months.

J.Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The Company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport runways.