J.Kumar Infra rises on securing LoA for road project in Thane

J.Kumar Infraprojects added 1.35% to Rs 790 after the company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) worth Rs 1,847.72 crore .The LoA includes design and construction of elevated road in Thane city from Anand Nagar to Saket on eastern express Highway.
The value of the said contract is Rs 1,847.72 crore and it will be executed within a period of 48 months.
J.Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The Company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport runways.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.3% to Rs 86.88 crore on 13.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,281.50 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
