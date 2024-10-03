Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ITD Cementation India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd and Angel One Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2024.

ITD Cementation India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 644.4 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd spiked 7.27% to Rs 831.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd soared 6.88% to Rs 31.38. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd advanced 6.01% to Rs 212.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58332 shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd jumped 5.85% to Rs 2752.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82369 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

