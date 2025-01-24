Capri Global surges after Q3 PAT jumps 88% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Capri Global Capital (CGCL) rallied 9.80% to Rs 199.35 after the NBFC's consolidated net profit surged 88.41% to Rs 128.08 crore on 35.63% increase in total income to Rs 821.83 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 170.72 crore, registering a growth of 91.33% compared to Rs 89.23 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 26.02% YoY to Rs 651.11 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 332.13 crore (up 50.34% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 179.38 crore (up 19.19% YoY) during the period under review.

CGCL is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a presence primarily across two key verticals: MSME loans and home loans. Its focus on MSMEs, the growth drivers of the economy, cuts across restaurants, small manufacturing units, traders, private schools, and goes beyond.

