KFin Tech spurts as PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 90 crore in Q3 FY25

KFin Technologies surged 8.64% to Rs 1,200.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 34.9% to Rs 90.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 66.83 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 32.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 290.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 122.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 36.5% as against Rs 89.45 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 130.55 crore, registering a growth of 35.35% as against Rs 97.90 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 45% in Q3 FY25 as against 44.8% in Q3 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from domestic mutual fund investor solutions stood at Rs 208.20 crore (up 37.38% YoY), issuer solutions stood at Rs 43.94 crore (up 17.14% YoY), and international and other investor solutions was at Rs 32.87 crore (up 52.24% YoY) during the quarter.

On the other hand, global business services revenue declined 38.08% YoY to Rs 4.99 crore during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 44.28% to Rs 247.57 crore on a 32.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 808.05 crore in 9MFY25 over 9MFY24.

Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFin Technologies, said, Our focus on consistent growth and profitability has led to yet another quarter of resilient performance, aided by new client wins internationally and domestically, across our diversified business segments.

This is a milestone quarter for KFintech, as we took a giant step in our international journey by joining as the ninth global partner to BlackRock's Aladdin Provider network, a growing community of the world's largest asset servicers. This will enable us to strengthen our differentiated fund administration and accounting services to global large asset managers.

Our thrust will continue to design world-class innovative solutions for our clients and deliver service excellence, leveraging unconventional technology stacks and focused business development efforts. As we look forward, we will continue to drive growth, diversification, and market leadership across our businesses."

KFin Technologies is engaged in providing service of registrar to the public issue of securities, registrar to the securities transfers, and back office operations to mutual fund houses and data processing activities.

