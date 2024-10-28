CarTrade jumps after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 31 cr

CarTrade Tech rallied 6.73% to Rs 1048.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 509% to Rs 30.73 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 5.04 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.49% YoY to Rs 154.20 crore in Q1 FY25 in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 37.14 crore in Q2 FY25, up 44% YoY.

Total income increased 26.72% to Rs 172.22 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 135.91 crore in Q2 FY24.

Average monthly unique visitors in Q2FY25 stood at around 77 million, more than 95% of which are organic.

Vinay Sanghi, chairman and founder, CarTrade Tech, said, We are pleased to report a remarkable financial performance for Q2FY25, achieving the highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs. 172 crore, marking a 27% growth year-over-year. This robust quarter-on-quarter performance has resulted in a 44% increase in profit before tax, underscoring the strength and leadership across all segments we operate in. Our results also reflect the operating leverage built into our model, driving a substantial increase in EBITDA by 54% and lifting our profit after tax to Rs 31 crore this quarter.

CarTrade Tech operates an automotive digital ecosystem which connects automobile customers, Automotive Manufacturers (OEMs), dealers, banks, insurance companies and other stakeholders. The platform operates under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto. Through these platforms, the company enables new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles in a simple and efficient manner.

