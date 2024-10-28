ICICI Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.85, up 3.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% gain in NIFTY and a 19.4% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.85, up 3.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24425.65. The Sensex is at 80274.05, up 1.1%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 2.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50787.45, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1304.35, up 3.62% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 40.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% gain in NIFTY and a 19.4% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

