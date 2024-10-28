Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1890, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% jump in NIFTY and a 54.31% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1890, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24425.65. The Sensex is at 80274.05, up 1.1%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has slipped around 1.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22574.55, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1892.75, up 1.65% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 69.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% jump in NIFTY and a 54.31% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 160.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Two major US newspapers refuse to endorse Trump, sparking democracy debate

Shakti Pumps hits 5% upper circuit as profit grows multi-fold in Q2

No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction

Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.25 trillion; traders prep for festive boom

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 850 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSB up 3%, Auto gains

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story