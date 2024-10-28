Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1890, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% jump in NIFTY and a 54.31% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1890, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24425.65. The Sensex is at 80274.05, up 1.1%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has slipped around 1.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22574.55, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 160.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

