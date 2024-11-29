Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India update on its stake held on Ki Mobility Solutions

Castrol India update on its stake held on Ki Mobility Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Castrol India announced that Ki Mobility Solutions has undergone corporate restructuring through a composite scheme of arrangement (demerger and amalgamation) (restructuring scheme), following which Ki Mobility Solutions has amalgamated with TVS Automobile Solutions (TASPL). Accordingly, the company's rights and percentage shareholding (7.09%) in Ki Mobility Solutions remains the same in TASPL except the number of shares which are allotted today, 28 November 2024 by TASPL pursuant to restructuring scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cipla promoters may sell 1.72% stake worth Rs 2,000 crore via block deal

Leading FMCG players hike soap prices by 7-8% as palm oil rates go up

Adani Group case: Haven't received any request from US, says MEA

ZEEL's shareholders want a professional to lead the company: Proxy advisors

I would have known: Adani Group CFO claims no bribery carried out by execs

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story