Castrol India update on its stake held on Ki Mobility Solutions

Castrol India announced that Ki Mobility Solutions has undergone corporate restructuring through a composite scheme of arrangement (demerger and amalgamation) (restructuring scheme), following which Ki Mobility Solutions has amalgamated with TVS Automobile Solutions (TASPL). Accordingly, the company's rights and percentage shareholding (7.09%) in Ki Mobility Solutions remains the same in TASPL except the number of shares which are allotted today, 28 November 2024 by TASPL pursuant to restructuring scheme.

