Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 73.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reported to Rs 73.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 77.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.02% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.4854.42-21.12-8.42-73.62-77.26-73.64-77.29-73.64-77.29

