CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 8.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 8.77% to Rs 220.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 242.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 2412.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2001.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2412.692001.5112.2115.42321.37325.71293.80302.85220.96242.20

