Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 97.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 97.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 136.86% to Rs 6.94 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 97.79% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 136.86% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.942.93 137 OPM %93.52108.19 -PBDT6.432.74 135 PBT6.412.72 136 NP5.382.72 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

LIVE news: SP leader Tej Pratap Yadav files nomination from Karhal for UP bypolls

Bain-Backed 360 One's Co-CEO Taparia to depart amid wealth management boom

SC dismisses Kejriwal's plea to quash summons in PM defamation case

J&K CM Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly seat, retains Ganderbal

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story