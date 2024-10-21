Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 97.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 136.86% to Rs 6.94 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 97.79% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 136.86% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.942.9393.52108.196.432.746.412.725.382.72

