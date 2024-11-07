Nifty November futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,281, a premium of 81.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,199.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 284.70 points or 1.16% to 24,199.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.05% to 15.03.

Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

