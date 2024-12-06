Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks hit three week high following 1% gain

Chinese stocks hit three week high following 1% gain

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese and Hong Kong stocks moved higher ahead of an annual economic policy meeting scheduled for next week. China's Shanghai Composite index spiked 1.05 percent to 3,404.08, witnessing a good upmove led by tech stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 1.56 percent to 19,865.85. Both these indices hit three week high. The upcoming economic policy meeting next week is likely to see China's top leaders discuss economic targets and additional stimulus plans for 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Netflix's docu-film on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh to premiere this month

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

Forex reserves up $1.51 bn to $658.091 bn; end consecutive weeks of decline

JP Morgan sees no signs of stress across key Adani Group entities

Waste management co Blue Planet acquires NZ-based Smart Environmental Group

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story