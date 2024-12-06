Chinese stocks hit three week high following 1% gain

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks moved higher ahead of an annual economic policy meeting scheduled for next week. China's Shanghai Composite index spiked 1.05 percent to 3,404.08, witnessing a good upmove led by tech stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 1.56 percent to 19,865.85. Both these indices hit three week high. The upcoming economic policy meeting next week is likely to see China's top leaders discuss economic targets and additional stimulus plans for 2025.

