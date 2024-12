Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,174 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

- Order for design & construction of elevated metro rail project in India h

- Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market h

- Residential Building project in India

