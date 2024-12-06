Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.23%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.23%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.23% at 9397.15 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd added 6.12%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 1.88% and Jindal Stainless Ltd gained 1.75%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 28.00% over last one year compared to the 18.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 0.94% and Nifty MNC index increased 0.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.12% to close at 24677.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.07% to close at 81709.12 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: McSweeney-Marnus take Australia past 50

Factors That Determine Your Credit Score

LG Electronics' India arm files for IPO worth Rs 15,237 crore: Report

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

JP Morgan sees no signs of stress across key Adani Group entities

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story