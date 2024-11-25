Chinese stocks near one month low

Chinese stocks stayed slippery and fell near a one month low today. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 percent to 3,263.76 after a choppy session as investors awaited the release of NBS PMI data this week for impacts on business conditions from recent stimulus and tariff worries. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.41 percent at 19,150.99, giving up initial gains. China's central bank today left the rate on medium-term lending facility unchanged after cutting the rate in September.

