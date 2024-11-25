Sensex jumps over 1,100 pts; Realty shares rally for 6th day

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade, following the outcomes of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. The Nifty traded above the 24,250 mark. Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the sixth consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,162.74 points or 1.47% to 80,279.85. The Nifty 50 index surged 381.75 points or 1.60% to 24,289.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,902 shares rose and 1,012 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's foreign exchange reserves declined $17.761 billion, reaching $657.892 billion for the week ended November 15, as reported by the RBI on Friday. In the prior week ending November 8, the forex declined $6.477 billion to $675.653 billion.

The central bank also reported that gold reserves reduced by $2.068 billion to $65.746 billion during this period. It also indicated that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $94 million to $18.064 billion.

More From This Section

Additionally, India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $51 million, reaching $4.247 billion in the reporting week.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.49% to 15.54. The Nifty 28 November 2024 futures were trading at 24,310.05, at a premium of 21.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,289.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 November 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 109 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 91.2 lakh contracts were seen at 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.67% to 1,033.10. The index soared 10.22% in six consecutive trading sessions.

Raymond (up 4.82%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 4.68%), DLF (up 3.93%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.78%), Godrej Properties (up 3.77%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.63%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.9%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.10%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.02%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dhanuka Agritech advanced 2.45% after the company signed an agreement with Bayer AG, Germany, for the acquisition of the crop protection active ingredients, Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol, along with the trademark Melody for Iprovalicarb.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 1.75% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ampvolts to develop advanced EV charging infrastructure in India and abroad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News