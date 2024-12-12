Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIAN Agro boosts packaging capabilities in its oil division

CIAN Agro boosts packaging capabilities in its oil division

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has significantly boosted its additional packaging capabilities in the oil division by entering into a strategic partnership for expansion through additional packaging facility in the nearby vicinity. This collaboration is designed to enhance production efficiency, Optimize logistics, and cater to the increasing demand for CIAN's products across both domestic and international markets.

This tie-up gives exposure to leverage to the regional firm's advanced infrastructure including modernized facilities and cutting-edge technology to expand its packaging capacity. This initiative is expected to reduce operational costs and increase the company's ability to scale up its operations swiftly, ensuring time fulfilment of customer needs. With this strategic move, CIAN is positioning itself to improve its market share and better compete in the ever evolving Edible oil industry, also fostering economic growth in the region through the creation of new jobs works and regional partnership

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

Parliament Session: Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story