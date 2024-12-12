CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure has significantly boosted its additional packaging capabilities in the oil division by entering into a strategic partnership for expansion through additional packaging facility in the nearby vicinity. This collaboration is designed to enhance production efficiency, Optimize logistics, and cater to the increasing demand for CIAN's products across both domestic and international markets.

This tie-up gives exposure to leverage to the regional firm's advanced infrastructure including modernized facilities and cutting-edge technology to expand its packaging capacity. This initiative is expected to reduce operational costs and increase the company's ability to scale up its operations swiftly, ensuring time fulfilment of customer needs. With this strategic move, CIAN is positioning itself to improve its market share and better compete in the ever evolving Edible oil industry, also fostering economic growth in the region through the creation of new jobs works and regional partnership

